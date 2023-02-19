Trevor Aberwald unstoppable as Champlin Park Rebels beat Mounds View Mustangs

The Champlin Park Rebels beat the Mounds View Mustangs at home 12-2. Trevor Aberwald stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Evan Williams, Austin Anderson, Will Burnevik, Brody Olson, Drew Pajunen, Jordan Ronn and Brent Solomon scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Mounds View's goals came through Michael Rhein and Sam Schulte.

The Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Evan Williams. Drew Belleson and Jordan Ronn assisted.

The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Trevor Aberwald halfway through the first, assisted by Jax Warren and Jordan Ronn.

The Rebels' Trevor Aberwald increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Evan Williams and Jordan Ronn.

The second period ended with a 9-0 lead for the Rebels.

The Rebels increased the lead to 10-0, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Brody Olson netted one, assisted by Austin Anderson and Will Burnevik.

The Rebels increased the lead to 11-0 early in the third period when Jordan Ronn found the back of the net, assisted by Trevor Aberwald.

Brent Solomon increased the lead to 12-0 two minutes later, assisted by Austin Anderson and Cooper Neu.

Sam Schulte narrowed the gap to 12-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Loucks and Johnny Conlin.

The Mustangs' Michael Rhein narrowed the gap again, at 14:39 into the third period.