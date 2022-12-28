Trailing in third period – St. Thomas Academy Cadets win nevertheless

The home team Prior Lake Lakers held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. The St. Thomas Academy Cadets, however, managed to turn the game around and win 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Graham Erickson scored assisted by Brody Stephany.

Jimmy Zavoral tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Tommy Kertz and Mikey Mikan.

Zach Howard took the lead one minute later, assisted by Tommy Cronin and Patch Cronin.

Zach Howard increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Brody Deitz and Tyler Magozzi .

Nine minutes later, Jordan Tacheny scored, assisted by Patch Cronin and Tommy Cronin.

Next up:

The Lakers host the Chaska Hawks in the next game on the road on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational. The same day, the Cadets will host the Hornets at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.