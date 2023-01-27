Trailing in third period – St. Louis Park Orioles win nevertheless

The home team Woodbury Royals held the grip before the third period to lead with 3-2 in the game. The St. Louis Park Orioles, however, managed to turn the game around and win 4-3.

St. Louis Park's Griffin Krone scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aiden Grossklaus. Ethan Hansen assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Royals.

Trey Janssen tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Drew Hoenie and Henry Schultz.

Griffin Krone took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Miles Rider and Samuel Fuller.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Royals hosting the Wolfpack at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center and the Orioles visiting the Eagles at 2 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.