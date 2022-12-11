Trailing in third period – Mora-Milaca Mustangs win nevertheless

The road team Ashland players held the grip before the third period to lead with 4-3 in the game. The Mora-Milaca Mustangs, however, managed to turn the game around and win 5-4.

Mora-Milaca's Jordan Szucs scored the game-winning goal.

The Mustangs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cameron Price. Jordan Szucs assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Ashland players.

The Mustangs tied the score 4-4 early into the third period when Trenton Fore beat the goalie, assisted by Chase Radermacher and Jordan Szucs.

Jordan Szucs took the lead late into the third, assisted by Austin Neyssen.

Next up:

The Ashland players play against Moose Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Lodge Center Arena. The Mustangs will face WSFLG on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Lake.