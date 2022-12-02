Trailing in third period – Holy Family Fire win nevertheless

The home team Edina Hornets held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The Holy Family Fire, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-2.

Holy Family's Mason Grinell scored the game-winning goal.

The Fire took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Holden Pajor. Bryce Wilhala and Ethan Hall assisted.

Lucas Cole scored early into the second period, assisted by Jackson Nevers and Mason West.

Mason West then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Eddie Revenig assisted.

Parker Osborn tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Erik Charchenko and Drew Roelofs.

Mason Grinell took the lead eight minutes later.

Coming up:

The Hornets travel to Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - St. Louis Park. The Fire will face Shakopee on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.