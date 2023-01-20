Trailing in third period – Grafton/Park River Spoilers win nevertheless

The home team Kittson County Central Bearcats held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The Grafton/Park River Spoilers, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-2.

Grafton/Park River's Wren Jelinek scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Spoilers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Landon Carter scoring in the first minute.

Tyler Hennen scored early in the second period, assisted by Morgan Muir .

Tyler Hennen then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through, making the score 2-1. Timothy Johnson assisted.

Wren Jelinek tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aiden McLain.

Wren Jelinek took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Landon Carter and Aiden McLain.

Next up:

The Spoilers play against Red Lake Falls on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena. The Bearcats will face MayPort on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Centennial Center.