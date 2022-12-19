Trailing in third period – Elk River/Zimmerman Elks win nevertheless

The road team Grand Rapids Thunderhawks held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks, however, managed to turn the game around and win 5-3.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Thunderhawks took the lead when Blayne Mortenson scored assisted by Will Stauffer.

The Elks tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Carter Davis scored, assisted by Preston Holmes.

Cooper Anderson took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Matt Reinert.

Gavin Forrest tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Blayne Mortenson and Hayden Davis.

Kyler Miller took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Gus Drennan and Will Stauffer.

Matt Reinert tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Blake Rinehart and Preston Holmes.

Kole Mears took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Carter Davis.

Less than a minute later, Carter Davis scored yet again, assisted by Blake Rinehart and Preston Holmes, turning the game around for the Elks.

Coming up:

The Thunderhawks play against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. The Elks will face STMA on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet.