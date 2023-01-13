Trailing in third period – Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks win nevertheless

The road team Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-1.

The visiting Hilltoppers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jonas Martinelli. Pierce Gouin assisted.

Alex Kazel tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Owen Wilson.

Ethan Kilichowski took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Owen Wilson and Karson Young.

Lucas Rauner increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Karson Young and Jace Stewart.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks travel to Coon Rapids on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Hilltoppers will face Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.