Trailing in third period – Buffalo Bison win nevertheless

The road team Brainerd Warriors held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The Buffalo Bison, however, managed to turn the game around and win 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from John Finnegan. Brady Johnson and Mitch Brau assisted.

The Bison tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Ryan Roethke beat the goalie, assisted by Sam Sylvester and Gavin Valli.

Five minutes into the period, the Warriors made it 2-1 with a goal from Kale Koop.

The Bison tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Ryan Roethke netted one again.

Jake Bergstrom took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lex Preugschas and Gavin Valli.

Eli Tiernan increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Griffin Valli and Ryan Roethke.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Bison hosting the Tigers at 2 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, and the Warriors playing the Rams at 4 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena.