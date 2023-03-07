Tourney Team Preview: Warroad

Section 8A

No. 1 Warroad Warriors

27-0-1

Coach: Jay Hardwick

Final Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: No. 1

Players to Watch: #17 F Jayson Shaugabay, #18 F Carson Pilgrim, #22 F Murray Marvin-Cordes, #25 D Ryan Lund, #1 G Hampton Slukynsky

24th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

4 State Championships

Warroad heads to St. Paul as the undisputed Class A favorite, looking to win its first state title and complete its first undefeated season since T.J. Oshie led the Warriors to the championship in 2005. The 2022 Class A runners-up beat East Grand Forks 5-1 in the Section 8A title game last Thursday.

Boasting both Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Award finalists in the lineup, the Warriors’ only outlier this season was a 1-1 tie against unranked Sartell/St. Stephen in the final regular season game of the year.

Jayson Shaugabay, a senior and the favorite for Mr. Hockey, leads the team with 88 points headlining a potent top line with juniors Carson Pilgrim (45 goals, 39 assists) – and his zebra-looking tape job – and Murray Marvin-Cordes (23 goals, 24 assists).

A Minnesota Duluth commit, Shaugabay has played for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, is the Warroad career points leader after surpassing Oshie’s record earlier this season.

Pilgrim and Shaugabay are a problem for opposing teams in all facets of the game, and they can make defenders’ lives miserable on both the power play and penalty kill.

Between the pipes, Northern Michigan commit Hampton Slukynsky leads the state with a .947 save percentage. He played for Team USA at last summer’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup and is one of three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award, given to the senior goalie of the year.

Junior defenseman Ryan Lund provides scoring from the blueline with 18 goals and 25 assists this season, including five goals and two assists in the section tournament.

This season, Warroad played eight of the other top 15 teams in the final Let’s Play Hockey rankings of the regular season. They beat them all. The season highlight was back-to-back wins over No. 2A Hermantown and then-No. 1AA Wayzata in January.

The Warriors’ last loss was their 3-2 defeat to Hermantown in last year’s state championship game.

If the tournament goes chalky, that matchup will occur once again on Saturday for the state title.

"We got the first championship out of the way, but we've got one more," Shaugabay said after winning the section. "This was fun. This was special to do this. But it's not the end of it. The job's not finished, so we've got three more to do."

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 9A Delano (7-1, Nov. 25), No. 14A St. Cloud Cathedral (4-0, Nov. 26), No. 4A Mahtomedi (7-4, Dec. 3), No. 19A Rock Ridge (7-0, Dec. 9), No. 20A Providence Academy (9-1, Dec. 28), No. 3A Orono (5-2, Dec. 29), No. 7A Detroit Lakes (5-0, Jan. 6), No. 12A Fergus Falls (10-4, Jan. 7), No. 2A Hermantown (3-1, Jan. 14), No. 7AA Wayzata (3-0, Jan. 20), No. 16A Duluth Denfeld (8-1, Jan. 21), No. 15AA Moorhead (4-2, Jan. 28), No. 5A East Grand Forks (4-2, Feb. 6; 3-2, Feb. 7; 5-1, March 2)

Ranked Losses: N/A

Ranked Ties: N/A