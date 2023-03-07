Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Tourney Team Preview: St. Cloud Cathedral

St. Cloud Cathedral is headed back to the Xcel Energy Center after missing out on the tournament in 2021 and 2022.

{seqn) North Branch vs St. Cloud Cathedral
North Branch forward Justin Axberg (8) gets respect from his bench after scoring his third goal against North Branch in the second period of a State Boys' Hockey Tournament class A quarterfinal game Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. John Autey / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 06, 2023 09:29 PM

Section 5A

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

16-12-0 

Coach: Robbie Stocker

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: 14

Players to Watch: #6 F John Hirschfeld, #26 F Andrew Dwinnell, #24 F Joey Gillespie, #21 D Griffin Sturm, #31 G Nick Hansen

11th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2020 (3rd Place)

1 State Championship Title (2019)

St. Cloud Cathedral is headed back to the Xcel Energy Center after missing out on the tournament in 2021 and 2022. The Crusaders defeated Little Falls in a very close double-overtime match up in the Section 5A title game. Cathedral will be making its 11th appearance at the state tournament and looks to win its second ever state title after winning it for the first time just a few years ago in 2019. SCC was ranked No. 14 in the final Class A Let’s Play Hockey poll.

The Crusaders have had a strong showing the past few years at state, winning the consolation bracket in 2016, earning third-place titles in both 2017 and 2020, and then winning the Class A title in 2019.

St. Cloud didn’t have the greatest start to their season, losing their first three games of the year to Warroad (4-0), Cambridge-Isanti (4-1) and Thief River Falls (2-0). After that though, they started to pick things up and started to add some wins onto their record. The Crusaders have looked a little streaky from time to time in 2022-23, usually with a handful of wins followed by a handful of losses, but ever since the section tournament started they’ve been skating hard and have been in the win column since February 16.

SCC is a fairly young team with young talent up and down the roster. The squad is led by sophomore John Hirschfeld (17 goals, 28 assists) who caught eyes this summer at the national USA Select-16’s camp. Sophomore Andrew Dwinnell and junior John Gillespie round out the top-three in scoring, as both have 40-plus points in 2022-23. Freshman Griffin Sturm has been a key part of the Crusaders’ success on the blue line while junior netminder Nick Hansen has a .911 save-percentage with four shutouts this year.

The power play has been good for Cathedral this season, sitting around a 30% success rate, while the penalty kill is at 82%. Looking through scoring statistics, CHS plays their best hockey typically in the second period

Cathedral has also played a pretty good schedule this year, which will help prepare them for their competition at state. They have already played most of the ranked teams in Class A such as Warroad, Hermantown, Alexandria, East Grand Forks, Orono, Delano, Little Falls, Monticello, and Providence Academy. They will have already played against four of the other teams in the Class A bracket at state (Warroad, Hermantown, Alexandria, and Orono).

The Crusaders are an unseeded team at state this year and randomly drew No.1 Warroad for their first match-up in the quarterfinal round. SCC played the Warriors for their first game of the 2022-23 season back on Nov. 26. St. Cloud lost 4-0, but actually outshot Warroad 32-23. The game could’ve been much different if the squad had capitalized on a few key power play opportunities though, as they went 0-8 that day.

St. Cloud Cathedral likely won’t beat the powers of undefeated Warroad, but they could definitely make a push to win the consolation championship if they end up losing their quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 13A Little Falls (4-3, Mar. 1), No. 20A Providence Academy (8-5, Feb. 4), No. 17A Alexandria (5-1, Jan. 17),

Ranked Losses: No. 13A Little Falls (4-3, Feb. 2; 4-2, Feb. 7), No. 5A East Grand Forks (5-1, Feb. 11), No. 3A Orono (4-3, Jan. 19), No. 2A Hermantown (4-1, Jan. 12), No. 9A Delano (2-1, Dec. 20), No. 19A Rock Ridge (6-3, Dec. 17), No. 1A Warroad (4-0, Nov. 26)

Ranked Ties: None

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
