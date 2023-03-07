Tourney Team Preview: Moorhead

Section 8AA

Moorhead Spuds

19-9-0

Coach: Jon Ammerman

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: No. 15

Players to Watch: #22 F Aaron Reierson, #31 G Kai Weigel, #19 F Mason Kraft, #5 D Colby Krier

20th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

0 State Championships

The Spuds are back at the state tournament for the fifth straight season after an 8-1 thumping of Roseau in the Section 8AA championship game last Thursday night. Leading scorer Aaron Reierson had four goals and an assist in the section title-clincher for Moorhead.

Reierson, a senior forward, leads the team with 32 goals and 16 assists in 28 games this season. Moorhead’s next-highest goalscorers, Caleb Alderson and Ian Ness, have nine goals on the year.

That’s the reality for a Spuds team that lost three would-be seniors to junior hockey and rising star defenseman Sam Laurila to the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Sophomore Mason Kraft has adjusted well to high school hockey, tallying 36 points (7 goals, 29 assists) in his first varsity season while playing on the opposite wing of Reierson.

The most important player on the ice for the Spuds will be goaltender Kai Weigel. The junior netminder has a .938 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average while playing all but about two periods in net for the Spuds this season.

Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) plays the puck while Edina forward Grant Olson (19) goes for it on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Weigel hasn’t given up more than one goal in a game since January, and he has five shutouts on the season. Moorhead has a team save percentage of .934 this season – third-best in the state behind two teams with Frank Brimsek Award finalists in Warroad and Edina.

Weigel has helped the Spuds’ penalty kill lock teams down this year to the tune of a nearly-91% kill rate. He also plays the puck more than likely any other goalie in the state.

Moorhead’s path to state was one of the easiest in Class AA this season, but the Spuds do have lots of experience playing the top teams in the state. Eight of Moorhead’s nine losses were against teams ranked in the top 11 of the Class AA poll or top two of the Class A poll.

An early win over a Jackson Nevers-less No. 2AA Edina at the Turkey Trot and a victory over No. 6AA Rogers are the signature wins for the Spuds.

For this Moorhead team to make a run at a state championship, it’ll require a brilliant goaltending performance and likely finding some secondary scoring. The former has been no problem this year with Kai Weigel in net, the latter has been a bit of a struggle.

The Spuds have the dubious distinction of losing to the eventual state champion in three of the last four state tournaments, with their last quarterfinal win coming during a run to the 2017 state title game. They’ll look to change that on Thursday against Edina.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 2AA Edina (2-0, Nov. 26), No. 5A East Grand Forks (5-3, Jan. 31), No. 6AA Rogers (4-1, Feb. 7)

Ranked Losses: No. 7AA Wayzata (3-2, Nov. 25), No. 5AA Andover (7-2, Dec. 2), No. 1AA Minnetonka (3-0, Dec. 3), No. 2AA Edina (3-2, Dec. 27), No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (4-1, Dec. 29), No. 11AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-1, Jan. 7), No. 2A Hermantown (3-2, Jan. 20), No. 1A Warroad (4-2, Jan. 28)

Ranked Ties: N/A