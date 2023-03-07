Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Tourney Team Preview: Maple Grove

Last year’s Class AA runner-up, Maple Grove comes into the state tournament on a six-game winning streak that includes victories over four ranked teams and another state tournament qualifier.

Maple Grove vs Andover_0108.jpg
Maple Grove forward Finn Brink (27) celebrates his goal against Andover with the bench during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
March 06, 2023 09:15 PM

Section 5AA

No. 2 Maple Grove Crimson

22-5-1

Coach: Todd Bergland

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: No. 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Players to Watch: #27 F Finn Brink, #15 F Jack Kernan, #21 D Lucas Margenau, #1 G Jack Roach

6th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

0 State Championships

Last year’s Class AA runner-up, Maple Grove comes into the state tournament on a six-game winning streak that includes victories over four ranked teams and another state tournament qualifier.

The Crimson beat No. 6AA Rogers 7-3 in the Section 5AA championship game last Thursday to clinch their spot in St. Paul for the fourth straight year. Maple Grove had previously been beaten by Rogers and tied with the Royals during the regular season.

Finn Brink had a hat trick for Maple Grove in the section final, and the senior Wisconsin commit leads the team with 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) this season – including 20 points on the power play. Brink played 12 games for the Madison Capitols in the USHL before the high school season and will finish off the year in junior hockey after the state tournament.

Seniors Jack Kernan (19 goals, 38 assists) and Blake Steenerson (18 goals, 27 assists), as well as junior Lucas Busch (14 goals, 28 assists), all have more than 40 points for Maple Grove. Lucas Margenau has 33 points from the blueline, including 15 on the power play.

ADVERTISEMENT

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

Jack Roach has stepped into the starting role in the crease and been solid with a .914 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against average this year.

A key to watch for the Crimson is the man advantage, where Maple Grove is lethal with a success rate of nearly 44%. Perhaps because teams know how dangerous the power play can be, the Crimson have the second-fewest number of power-play chances among all Class AA teams this season.

Maple Grove snuck past Edina for the No. 2 seed at the state tournament thanks to a win over the Hornets in the first game of the season and the strength of two wins over No. 4-seed Andover.

The reward is a matchup with unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the first quarterfinal on Thursday morning. The two teams met in December, with the Crimson taking a 6-3 victory over the Raiders on home ice.

With the two Class AA finalists on opposite sides of the bracket again this year, it’s possible we could see another Andover-Maple Grove championship game on Saturday night.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 2AA Edina (2-0, Nov. 25), No. 12AA Cretin-Derham Hall (6-3, Dec. 27), No. 7AA Wayzata (4-3, Dec. 29), No. 5AA Andover (4-1, Jan. 5; 3-2, Feb. 11), No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (4-3, Feb. 18), No. 17AA Champlin Park (6-2, Feb. 28), No. 6AA Rogers (7-3, March 2)

Ranked Losses: No. 7AA Wayzata (5-1, Nov. 26), No. 18AA Stillwater (4-3, Dec. 3), No. 17AA Champlin Park (2-1 OT, Jan. 19), No. 6AA Rogers (5-2, Feb. 3)

Ranked Ties: No. 6AA Rogers (3-3, Jan. 14)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
What to read next
Warroad vs Hermantown_1535.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Come for the flow, stay for the show: Breaking down the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey tournament
Find out when and where all of the action will take place this week and who the favorites are to come out on top. Look for your favorite team's preview and outlook at state as well.
March 07, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Warroad vs Mahtomedi_0795.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Carson Pilgrim's big season fueling Warroad's undefeated run
The Warriors junior has 45 goals and 84 points headed into the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament.
March 07, 2023 02:17 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
{seqn) North Branch vs St. Cloud Cathedral
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: St. Cloud Cathedral
St. Cloud Cathedral is headed back to the Xcel Energy Center after missing out on the tournament in 2021 and 2022.
March 06, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0083.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Tourney Team Preview: Mahtomedi
Although the Zephyrs had a little bit of a scare in a narrow 3-1 victory over Chisago Lakes in the Section 4A championship, they are still headed back to St. Paul.
March 06, 2023 09:29 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf