Tourney Team Preview: Maple Grove

Section 5AA

No. 2 Maple Grove Crimson

22-5-1

Coach: Todd Bergland

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: No. 4

Players to Watch: #27 F Finn Brink, #15 F Jack Kernan, #21 D Lucas Margenau, #1 G Jack Roach

6th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

0 State Championships

Last year’s Class AA runner-up, Maple Grove comes into the state tournament on a six-game winning streak that includes victories over four ranked teams and another state tournament qualifier.

The Crimson beat No. 6AA Rogers 7-3 in the Section 5AA championship game last Thursday to clinch their spot in St. Paul for the fourth straight year. Maple Grove had previously been beaten by Rogers and tied with the Royals during the regular season.

Finn Brink had a hat trick for Maple Grove in the section final, and the senior Wisconsin commit leads the team with 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) this season – including 20 points on the power play. Brink played 12 games for the Madison Capitols in the USHL before the high school season and will finish off the year in junior hockey after the state tournament.

Seniors Jack Kernan (19 goals, 38 assists) and Blake Steenerson (18 goals, 27 assists), as well as junior Lucas Busch (14 goals, 28 assists), all have more than 40 points for Maple Grove. Lucas Margenau has 33 points from the blueline, including 15 on the power play.

Jack Roach has stepped into the starting role in the crease and been solid with a .914 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against average this year.

A key to watch for the Crimson is the man advantage, where Maple Grove is lethal with a success rate of nearly 44%. Perhaps because teams know how dangerous the power play can be, the Crimson have the second-fewest number of power-play chances among all Class AA teams this season.

Maple Grove snuck past Edina for the No. 2 seed at the state tournament thanks to a win over the Hornets in the first game of the season and the strength of two wins over No. 4-seed Andover.

The reward is a matchup with unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the first quarterfinal on Thursday morning. The two teams met in December, with the Crimson taking a 6-3 victory over the Raiders on home ice.

With the two Class AA finalists on opposite sides of the bracket again this year, it’s possible we could see another Andover-Maple Grove championship game on Saturday night.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 2AA Edina (2-0, Nov. 25), No. 12AA Cretin-Derham Hall (6-3, Dec. 27), No. 7AA Wayzata (4-3, Dec. 29), No. 5AA Andover (4-1, Jan. 5; 3-2, Feb. 11), No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (4-3, Feb. 18), No. 17AA Champlin Park (6-2, Feb. 28), No. 6AA Rogers (7-3, March 2)

Ranked Losses: No. 7AA Wayzata (5-1, Nov. 26), No. 18AA Stillwater (4-3, Dec. 3), No. 17AA Champlin Park (2-1 OT, Jan. 19), No. 6AA Rogers (5-2, Feb. 3)

Ranked Ties: No. 6AA Rogers (3-3, Jan. 14)