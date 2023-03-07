Tourney Team Preview: Mahtomedi

Section 4A

Mahtomedi Zephyrs

20-8

Coach: Jeff Poeschl

Most Recent Let's Play Hockey Ranking: 4

Players to Watch: #11 F Charlie Drage, #15 F Seth Nelson, #4 F David Wolsfeld, #30 G Charlie Brandt, #2 D Cav Bruner

14th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

1 State Title (2020)

Mahtomedi is headed back to the state tournament after winning third place in Class A in 2022. Although the Zephyrs had a little bit of a scare in a narrow 3-1 victory over Chisago Lakes in the Section 4A championship, they are still headed back to St. Paul and claim the No. 3 seed in the Class A bracket with a 20-8 overall record.

The Zephyrs have had a strong season and have played a tough schedule for the most part this year, filled with top teams in both A and AA. Although the team has eight losses, every one of those losses have come to top-ranked teams in both classes. The only Class A teams that Mahtomedi have lost to are Warroad and Hermantown, all of their other losses have come to Class AA teams. A good thing to note from their games is that the Zephyrs have only lost one game by more than three goals (to Cretin-Derham Hall, 6-2), but they’ve kept all of their other losses within three goals.

Mahtomedi is led by a group of seniors this season, mostly by forward Charlie Drage who has 30 goals (a team-high) and 21 assists this year over 28 games. He is supported by Seth Nelson and David Wolsfeld who both have 39 points a piece, along with Carter Haycraft, Jonny Grove, and Corey Bohmert, who all have 30+ points this season. Cav Bruner has been the top blueliner for the team and has seven goals and 26 assists to his name in 2022-23. The squad is pretty senior heavy this season for the most part, so they’ll be looking to go out with a bang.

Charlie Brandt has been the starting netminder for the team this year after Frank Brimsek award winner Ben Dardis graduated in 2022. Brandt has a .910 save percentage with around a 2.5 goals-against-average this season and could be a key part of the team’s success at the state tournament if he’s able to lock things down.

The Zephyrs have pretty even scoring across all three periods, but generally shutdown their opponents tightly in the first frame of play. One thing that hasn’t been great for Mahtomedi is their power play, as it’s running at only a 17% success rate. The penalty kill is functioning around 81%. The squad will need to up their special teams if they want to make it past the first round or two at state.

Mahtomedi has had a successful past few years at state, winning third place titles in 2022, 2019, and 2015, and winning their first ever program title in 2020. It seems fairly likely that the Zephyrs can bring home some hardware this year. They are the favorite to defeat randomly drawn Alexandria in the quarterfinal round of state, but getting past No. 2 Hermantown would be a tough task in the semifinals.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 8A Northfield (4-2, Nov. 25), No. 13A Little Falls (5-0, Nov. 26), No. 5A East Grand Forks (6-3, Dec. 2), No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (2-1, Jan. 7), No. 11AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-4, Jan. 14), No. 11A Two Rivers (6-0 Feb. 7), No. 9A Delano (6-1, Feb. 14)

Ranked Losses: No. 1A Warroad (7-4, Dec. 3), No. 18AA Stillwater (3-1, Dec. 20), No. 12AA Cretin-Derham Hall (6-2, Jan. 10), No. 19AA Eden Prairie (3-2, Jan. 18), No. 2A Hermantown (6-3, Jan. 28), No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (3-1, Feb. 2)

Ranked Ties: None.