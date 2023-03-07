Tourney Team Preview: Lakeville South

Section 1AA

Lakeville South Cougars

21-6-1

Coach: Josh Storm

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: 13

Players to Watch: #33 G Jack Hochsprung, #18 F Aidan Willis, #3 F Tate Pritchard, #22 F Ashton Dahms, #7 D Ty Lafferty, #19 D John Novak.

8th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

State Titles: none

The No. 13-ranked Cougars have established a dynasty in southern Minnesota, winning the Section 1AA championship for a fifth consecutive season and the sixth time in seven years. South hangs its hat on its defense, with one of the state’s top goalies, senior Jack Hochsprung.

The Cougars allow 2.21 goals per game this season, while scoring 4.57 per game. They outscored their three section playoff opponents by a combined 17-2, including beating rival Lakeville North for a third time this season, 4-1, in the section championship game.

Hochsprung has been sensational for the Cougars again this season, going 20-6-1 with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He stopped 76 of the 78 shots he faced in the section playoffs, including 31 of 32 against North in the section final.

The Cougars have relied on a dynamic trio of forwards to produce a majority of their offense, though they will likely be without one of those key cogs at the state tournament. Senior forward Tate Pritchard (28-29–57), who was planning to sign a tender with the Austin Bruins of the NAHL for next season, suffered a severe hand injury late in the third period of the section championship game at the Rochester Recreation Center, when he dropped to the ice and a teammate slid into him, the skate blade cutting through Pritchard’s glove and causing a severe cut on his hand. He was rushed to Mayo Clinic in Rochester and underwent surgery last Friday, before returning home.

Pritchard is one of four South players with more than 17 points this season. Senior Aidan Willis (13-45–58) is the Cougars’ leading scorer, while fellow senior forward Ashton Dahms (25-20–45) and senior defenseman Ty Lafferty (7-31–38) have accounted for a bulk of the offense. Seniors Ryder Patterson and John Novak are outstanding in their own zone.

Five of South’s six losses this season have come against teams currently in the top 20 in the state.

This is the Cougars’ eighth trip to state in 18 years as a program. They won four of their previous seven state quarterfinal games, and reached the state championship game in 2021, falling 2-1 to Eden Prairie in double-overtime in an instant classic state title game.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 20AA Eastview (3-2, Dec. 17); No. 9A Delano (6-0, Jan. 21); No. 16AA Shakopee (8-2, Jan. 23); No. 12AA Cretin-Derham Hall (5-4, Feb. 2); No. 16AA Shakopee (6-4, Feb. 4).

Ranked Losses: No. 6AA Rogers (3-1, Dec. 3); No. 3AA Chanhassen (3-0, Dec. 28); No. 11AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-1, Dec. 29); No. 1AA Minnetonka (5-2, Jan. 28); No. 20AA Eastview (5-2, Feb. 16).

Ranked Ties: No. 2AA Edina (2-2, Jan. 7).

