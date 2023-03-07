Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Tourney Team Preview: Hermantown

Hermantown has outscored their opponents by a whopping 147-40 margin this season.

Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway stops a shot on goal against Delano on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Hermantown Arena.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 06, 2023 09:27 PM

Section 7A

Hermantown Hawks

25-2-1

Coach: Pat Andrews

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: 2

Players to Watch: #24 F Dallas Vieau, #22 D George Peterson, #4 F Wyatt Carlson, #11 F Kade Kohanski

19th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022 (State Title)

4 State Titles (2022, 2017, 2016, 2007)

The Hermantown Hawks are headed to their 19th state tournament appearance and will look to defend their Class A title from last season after defeating Warroad 3-2 in the championship game in 2022. It seems as though the Hawks are on a collision course once again to clash with the Warriors in the Class A championship game again this year in 2023.

Hermantown has been deemed the No. 2 seed in the tournament, only behind undefeated Warroad. The Hawks have just two losses on the season, one to the Warriors (3-1) and one to Class AA St. Thomas Academy (3-0). They also have one tie on the season, going to Class AA Centennial (3-3). Hermantown will play random draw Luverne in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. The Cardinals are a team that the Hawks previously defeated in the quarterfinals of the state tournament back in 2017 and 2014, so the two squads have some history between them.

The Hawks are led by junior Dallas Vieau (Penn State) this season, as he has 21 goals (a team high) and 27 assists for 48 total points. Senior defender George Peterson has been the squad’s top blueline and has a team high of 29 assists this year. Wyatt Carlson and Kade Kohanski both have over 30 points a piece and have helped bolster the team's offense as well. Goaltenders Dane Callaway and Garron Opsahl have split minutes in net for Hermantown this season, but recently Callaway has started in the past two playoff games. Opsahl is averaging a .938 save-percentage and has four shutouts on the season while Callaway has a .917 with two shutouts.

The squad has outscored their opponents by a whopping 147-40 margin this season, with a majority of the goals coming in the second and third periods of play. The team’s power play is operating at a 31% success rate while the penalty kill has killed off 91% of opponent opportunities.

Hermantown definitely has a tough schedule that will help them greatly once state tournament play begins. They have played the best of the best in both Class A and AA and shouldn’t have an issue with any of the teams at the tournament, besides Warroad. The Hawks have already previously defeated other state tourney teams such as Orono (2-1), Mahtomedi (6-3), and St. Cloud Cathedral (4-1). Some of their games have been close though, so although it seems unlikely that the Hawks will be upset, it’s definitely not impossible, especially after the team barely escaped Hibbing/Chisholm and Rock Ridge in Section 7A last week.

This team will definitely try to get back to the state championship game to defend their Class A title, so watch out for the Hawks at the 2023 state tournament and keep your eyes peeled for a possible rematch of the 2022 state title game of Hermantown vs. Warroad.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 12AA Cretin-Derham Hall (6-3, Dec. 2), No. 16A Duluth Denfeld (8-1, Dec. 20), No. 9A Delano (8-0, Dec. 28), No. 5A East Grand Forks (3-0, Dec. 29), No. 16AA Shakopee (4-3, Dec. 31), No. 19AA Eden Prairie (6-2, Jan. 7), No. 14A St. Cloud Cathedral (4-1, Jan. 12), No. 6A Hibbing/Chisholm (6-0, Jan. 17; 3-2, Feb. 27), No. 15AA Moorhead (3-2, Jan. 20), No. 4A Mahtomedi (6-3, Jan. 28), No. 3A Orono (2-1, Feb. 1), No. 19A Rock Ridge (6-1, Feb. 7; 3-1, Mar. 1), No. 11AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-2, Feb. 10)

Ranked Losses: No. 1A Warroad (3-1, Jan. 14), No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (3-0, Jan. 21)

Ranked Ties: None

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
