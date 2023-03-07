Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Tourney Team Preview: Cretin-Derham Hall

Led by Mr. Hockey semifinalist Jake Fisher and St. Thomas commit Attila Lippai, Cretin-Derham Hall put together a solid season.

Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0046.jpg
Cretin-Derham Hall players gather around the goal before their game against Prior Lake Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
March 06, 2023 09:18 PM

Section 3AA

Cretin-Derham Hall

18-9-1

Coach: Matt Funk

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: No. 12

Players to Watch: # 18 F Jake Fisher, #15 F Attila Lippai, #8 D Simon Houge, #35 G Leo Miller

5th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

1 State Championship

For the first time ever, Cretin-Derham Hall earned back-to-back trips to the state tournament after beating St. Thomas Academy 4-2 in the Section 3AA title game on Wednesday at Braemar Arena. The Raiders scored three goals in the first period of the section-decider and held on for the short trip to the ‘X’.

Led by Mr. Hockey semifinalist Jake Fisher and St. Thomas commit Attila Lippai, Cretin-Derham Hall put together a solid season before a bit of a slide over the last month. The Raiders went 5-5 over the final 10 games of the regular season, including two overtime losses and three one-goal defeats.

Fisher, formerly a Northern Michigan commit who re-opened his recruiting last week, has 61 points (34 goals, 27 assists) for the Raiders this year and was ranked No. 108 on the NHL Central Scouting Service’s most recent rankings of North American skaters. He’s also got nine power-play goals this season.

Lippai has 16 goals and 27 assists. All in all, Cretin-Derham Hall has six players with more than 20 points on the year.

The Raiders excel on the power play. Running at a 30.8% clip this season, Cretin-Derham Hall’s man advantage unit is one of the best in the state. Cretin-Derham Hall scores a lot of goals – 4.54 per game – but also gives up a fair amount themselves at an average of 2.86 goals-against per game.

Three different goalies have gotten time in net for the team this season, with junior Leo Miller getting all three starts in the section tournament. Miller has a .906 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average this season.

Last year at the state tournament, Cretin-Derham Hall got a first-row ticket to the Alex Bump show. The Prior Lake star scored five goals in a 6-0 Lakers win over the Raiders in the quarterfinals.

When the Raiders take the ice on Thursday, they’ll be looking to pick up the school’s first state tournament win since the 2009 Class AA quarterfinals, when CDH – with future NHLer Mark Alt – beat Duluth East 5-2 before losing to Moorhead in the semifinals.

Other than a pair of wins over No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy, a team they also lost to earlier in the year, Cretin-Derham Hall doesn’t have too many wins against high-level competition this year. The Raiders are 7-8 against ranked teams in either class this season.

If Cretin-Derham Hall is to compete at the state tournament, they’ll need to step things up against the quality of competition they’ve struggled to beat this year. This isn’t a team you want to get into a shootout with, but barring that the Raiders will need some luck to make a tournament run.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 19AA Eden Prairie (2-1 OT, Dec. 3), No. 11AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-3, Dec. 15), No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (4-2, Dec. 22; 4-2, March 1), No. 18AA Stillwater (7-5), No. 4A Mahtomedi (6-2, Jan. 10), No. 10AA White Bear Lake (3-2, Feb. 4)

Ranked Losses: No. 8AA St. Thomas Academy (4-2, Nov. 25), No. 2A Hermantown (6-3, Dec. 2), No. 4AA Maple Grove (6-3, Dec. 27), No. 7AA Wayzata (5-4 OT, Dec. 28), No. 20AA Eastview (4-2, Jan. 26), No. 13AA Lakeville South (5-4 OT, Feb. 2), No. 18AA Stillwater (6-2, Feb. 9), No. 10AA White Bear Lake (4-3 OT, Feb. 14)

Ranked Ties: N/A

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
