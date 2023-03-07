Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Tourney Team Preview: Andover

The defending state champions earned a fourth straight trip to the ‘X’ with a 7-2 battering of Duluth East in the Section 7AA final.

Maple Grove vs Andover_0537.jpg
Andover celebrates a goal against Maple Grove during the first period Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
March 06, 2023 09:14 PM

Section 7AA

No. 4 Andover Huskies

21-6-1

Coach: Mark Manney

Most Recent Let’s Play Hockey Ranking: No. 5

Players to Watch: #12 F Gavyn Thoreson, #8 F Cooper Conway, #15 F Cayden Casey, #1 G Beau Altman, #7 D Tristen May-Robinson

4th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

1 State Championships

The defending state champions earned a fourth straight trip to the ‘X’ with a 7-2 battering of Duluth East in the Section 7AA final thanks to four second-period goals from senior forward Cooper Conway.

Conway (47 goals, 37 assists), a Colorado College commit, is one-third of – arguably – the state’s most dangerous line with seniors Gavyn Thoreson (35 goals, 55 assists) and Cayden Casey (22 goals, 55 assists). The top line accounts for nearly 60% of the Huskies’ scoring this season, and the next highest scorer on the team besides Thoreson, Conway and Casey is nearly 50 points back.

All three could have played junior hockey the whole season, but instead they returned to Andover to try for back-to-back state titles. They combined for 33 points in the Section 7AA tournament.

Last year, the Huskies went to double overtime twice in three nights, including in the title game against Maple Grove, on the way to their first boys state championship. They lost 10 seniors from that roster, including their starting goalie and three defensemen.

Hill-Murry vs Andover_1121.jpg
Andover forward Gavyn Thoreson (12) celebrates with teammates after beating Hill-Murray Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Despite needing to find replacements in key positions, the power and experience of the top line made Andover one of the favorites coming into the season.

Goaltender Beau Altman, a transfer from Buffalo, has stepped into the crease for the Huskies and been very strong. He’s got a .934 save percentage and 1.66 goals-against average with a 14-3-1 record.

Altman had a five-game shutout streak in February that ended in the section final. Cal Conway, a sophomore, has also earned time in net and played well.

Things got off to a rocky start for Andover with a 4-4-1 record in the first 10 games of the season, but all of the losses and the tie were against teams that finished the year ranked inside the top 11 of the Let’s Play Hockey Class AA rankings.

Half of Andover’s losses this season are against other state tournament qualifiers, including two defeats to Maple Grove. With that said, the Huskies have the ability to beat any team in the state when the top line gets going.

The Huskies won their first state title last season as the No. 4 seed in the tournament, and they’ll begin their title defense as the same against fifth-seeded Lakeville South in Thursday’s final Class AA quarterfinal.

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 23 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 3AA Chanhassen (6-3, Nov. 25), No. 15AA Moorhead (7-2, Dec. 2), No. 17AA Champlin Park (3-2 OT, Dec. 15), No. 11AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (9-3, Dec. 27), No. 9AA Duluth East (7-2, March 2)

Ranked Losses: No. 1AA Minnetonka (4-1, Nov. 26), No. 11AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-0, Dec. 6), No. 6AA Rogers (3-1, Dec. 8), No. 9AA Duluth East (5-1, Dec. 20), No. 4AA Maple Grove (4-1, Jan. 5; 3-2, Feb. 11),

Ranked Ties: No. 7AA Wayzata (3-3, Dec. 17)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
