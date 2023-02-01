Tough game for Totino-Grace Eagles ends in victory against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

There was a turnaround in the game between the Totino-Grace Eagles and the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The road-team St. Cloud Cathedral held a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Totino-Grace turned the game around and ended up winning the game 3-2.

Totino-Grace's Tre Peck scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Crusaders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ben Petroske scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cole Hwang and Sam Hayward .

The Crusaders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Andrew Dwinnell in the middle of the first period, assisted by John Hirschfeld and Tommy Gohman .

Sam DeYoung scored in the second period, assisted by Sam Johnson.

Sam Johnson tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Carson Border and Thomas Quast.

Tre Peck took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Shane Dean.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Eagles will play the Crimson at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center, and the Crusaders will play the Flyers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.