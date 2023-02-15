Tough game for Simley Spartans ends in victory against South St. Paul Packers

There was a turnaround in the game between the South St. Paul Packers and the Simley Spartans. The home-team South St. Paul held a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Simley turned the game around and ended up winning the game 4-3.

Simley's Matt Milner scored the game-winning goal.

The Packers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Tim Krech scoring in the first period, assisted by Brody Shepard and Jack McClellan .

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Braden McLaughlin in the first period, assisted by Jacob Bann.

Carl Lane scored late into the second period, assisted by Matt Milner and Caden Renslow.

Carl Lane tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Louis Tuccitto .

Matt Milner took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Louis Tuccitto and Jake Stanton .

Jacob Bann tied it up 3-3 three minutes later.

Just just one minute later Matt Milner scored yet again, assisted by Ethan Unglesbee, and decided the game.

Next up:

The Packers play Spring Lake Park away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Spartans will face Two Rivers at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.