Tough game for Rogers Royals ends in victory against Osseo Orioles

There was a turnaround in the game between the Rogers Royals and the Osseo Orioles. The road-team Osseo held a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Rogers turned the game around and ended up winning the game 5-2.

The Royals have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

Next up, the Royals face Centennial at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena, while the Orioles face Champlin Park at home at 3 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Saturday.