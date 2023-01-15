Tough game for Rochester Century Panthers ends in victory against Tartan Titans

There was a turnaround in the game between the Tartan Titans and the Rochester Century Panthers. The home-team Tartan held a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Rochester Century turned the game around and ended up winning the game 4-2.

The Titans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cameron Sachs. Mattox Maristuen and Blake Tuccitto assisted.

The Titans' Stone Resch increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Colin Kammerer and Shawn Duggan.

Justin Sutton scored late in the second period, assisted by Bennett Pronk and Brody Josselyn.

Eddy Retzlaff tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Justin Sutton and Owyn Tomminello.

Blake Kanz took the lead one minute later, assisted by T.J. Gibson and Brody Josselyn.

Bennett Pronk increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

Coming up:

The Titans travel to Apple Valley/Burnsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Panthers visit Rochester Mayo to play the Spartans on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.