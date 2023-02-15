Tough game ends in victory for Mora-Milaca Mustangs against Prairie Centre North Stars

The game between the Mora-Milaca Mustangs and the Prairie Centre North Stars was unpredictable. Road team Prairie Centre held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Mora-Milaca turned the course around and finally won with 3-2.

Mora-Milaca's Charlie Kritzeck scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the North Stars took the lead when Caiden Frerichs scored assisted by James Rieland and Zac Bick.

The Mustangs tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Jordan Szucs scored, assisted by Cameron Price and Austin Neyssen.

The Mustangs took the lead early in the third when Jordan Szucs beat the goalie again, assisted by Cameron Price and Trenton Fore.

Owen Christians tied it up 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Zac Bick and James Rieland.

Charlie Kritzeck took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Austin Neyssen and Cameron Price.

Next up:

The Mustangs host the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The North Stars will face Bagley/Fosston at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.