Tough game ends in victory for Mahtomedi Zephyrs against Northfield Raiders

The game between the Mahtomedi Zephyrs and the Northfield Raiders was unpredictable. Road team Northfield held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Mahtomedi turned the course around and finally won with 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jake Geiger. Kamden Kaiser and Ty Frank assisted.

The Zephyrs tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Seth Nelson scored, assisted by Jonny Grove.

Raiders' Jake Geiger tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 2-1. Will Cashin and Ty Frank assisted.

The Zephyrs tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Seth Nelson found the back of the net again, assisted by Cole Swanson and Jonny Grove.

Charlie Drage took the lead just one minute later, assisted by Jake Hodd-Chlebeck and Cole Swanson.

Carter Haycraft increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third assisted by Charlie Drage and Seth Nelson.

Coming up:

The Zephyrs host the Little Falls Flyers on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink - Charity Shield Classic. The Raiders will face Monticello on the road on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink - Charity Shield Classic.