Tough game ends in victory for Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves against St. Paul Johnson Governors

The game between the St. Paul Johnson Governors and the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves was unpredictable. Home team St. Paul Johnson held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Ely/Tower-Soudan turned the course around and finally won with 4-2.

The Governors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Isaiah Henderson. Alex Themmes assisted.

The Timberwolves tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Kole Macho found the back of the net, assisted by Jackson Hegman.

The Timberwolves took the lead early into the third when Deegan Richards beat the goalie, assisted by Drew Marolt and Alex Merriman.

Drew Marolt increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later.

Alex Themmes narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Oliver Hanson.

Kole Macho increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Wes Sandy.

Next up:

The Governors host St. Paul Highland - Central on Thursday at 11 a.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena - South St. Paul Premier. The Timberwolves will face WSFLG on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Lodge Center Arena.