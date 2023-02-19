Tough game ends in victory for Brainerd Warriors against St. Cloud Crush

The game between St. Cloud Crush and the Brainerd Warriors was unpredictable. Home team St. Cloud held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but Brainerd turned the course around and finally won with 4-3.

Brainerd's Martin Timmons scored the game-winning goal.

The Warriors started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Chad King scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kale Koop.

The Crush tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Sheldon Shyiak scored, assisted by Landon Austin and Blake O'Hara.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Crush.

The Warriors tied the score 3-3, after only 15 seconds into the third period when Dylan Wikoff found the back of the net again, assisted by Brady Johnson and John Finnegan.

Martin Timmons took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Kalvin Stengrim.