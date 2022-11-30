Tough game ends in victory for Becker/Big Lake Eagles against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The game between the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and the Becker/Big Lake Eagles was unpredictable. Home team Sauk Rapids-Rice held the lead with 3-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Becker/Big Lake turned the course around and finally won with 4-3.

Becker/Big Lake's Brayden Graning scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Teagan Dodge. Ethan Euteneur and Jett Wheeler assisted.

Luke Pakkala scored late into the second period, assisted by Nick Anderson and Teagan Dodge.

Late, Teagan Dodge scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

Samuel Rusin narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period.

The Eagles narrowed the gap again with a goal from Brayden Graning, assisted by Jase Tobako at 11:40 into the third period.

Eli Scheideman tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Brayden Graning and Jase Tobako.

Brayden Graning took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Eli Scheideman.

Coming up:

The Storm host the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East. The Eagles will face Breckenridge at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.