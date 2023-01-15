Tough game ends in victory for Ashland players against Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The game between the Ashland players and the Mora-Milaca Mustangs was unpredictable. Road team Mora-Milaca held the lead with 4-3 at the beginning of the third period, but Ashland turned the course around and finally won with 7-5.

The hosting Ashland players opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Braxton Zaleski scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ty Obey and Gabe Kivisto.

The Ashland players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Parker Pisco scored the first goal, assisted by AJ Neill.

The Ashland players increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period when Parker Pisco scored again, assisted by AJ Neill.

The Mustangs' Rowan Tramm narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Austin Neyssen.

The Mustangs scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Ashland players tied the score 4-4 within the first minute when Gabe Kivisto netted one, assisted by Dewey Zinnicker.

The Ashland players took the lead, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Ty Obey found the back of the net.

Gabe Kivisto increased the lead to 6-4 five minutes later, assisted by Ty Obey.

Gavyn Moncher increased the lead to 7-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Ari Harma and Parker Pisco.

Trenton Fore narrowed the gap to 7-5 less than a minute later, assisted by Cameron Price and Rowan Tramm.

Next games:

The Ashland players host Moose Lake Area on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pat O'Donnell Civic Center. The Mustangs visit Pine City Area to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.