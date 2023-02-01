Totino-Grace Eagles win 3-2 at home against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders
The Totino-Grace Eagles claimed a single-goal win in a game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Tuesday. The team won 3-2 at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.
Next games:
On Thursday, the Eagles will play the Crimson at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center, and the Crusaders will play the Flyers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.