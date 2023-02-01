High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Totino-Grace Eagles win 3-2 at home against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

The Totino-Grace Eagles claimed a single-goal win in a game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Tuesday. The team won 3-2 at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.

img_500239214_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:10 PM
Next games:

On Thursday, the Eagles will play the Crimson at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center, and the Crusaders will play the Flyers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.