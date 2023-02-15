Totino-Grace Eagles victorious against Roseville Area Raiders

The Totino-Grace Eagles defeated the Roseville Area Raiders 6-3 on Saturday.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Villella. Jesse Gale and Jovan Fowler assisted.

The Eagles tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Ben Box in the first period, assisted by Thomas Quast and Gabe Gallivan.

The Eagles scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Sam Johnson increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Keegan Kiedrowski and Brody Munnelly.

Ben Box increased the lead to 6-3 six minutes later, assisted by Gabe Gallivan and Clayton Derr.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will play the Scarlets at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center, and the Raiders will play the Tornadoes at 3 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.