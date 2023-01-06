Totino-Grace Eagles victorious against Anoka Tornadoes

The Totino-Grace Eagles defeated the Anoka Tornadoes 4-2 on Thursday.

The hosting Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Colton Horak scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Tre Peck and Sam Johnson.

The Tornadoes' Kadden Soukoup tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Hayden Ceaser and Jackson Provoncha.

The Tornadoes' Austin Weinrich took the lead late in the first, assisted by Trevor Lang and Mason Beaver.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Eagles.

Next up:

The Eagles host the Spring Lake Park Panthers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center. The Tornadoes will face Hopkins at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.