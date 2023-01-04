SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Totino-Grace Eagles end four-loss run

The game between the Hopkins Royals and the Totino-Grace Eagles finished 4-2 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Totino-Grace after four straight defeats.

img_500213470_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 09:23 PM
Share

The game between the Hopkins Royals and the Totino-Grace Eagles finished 4-2 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Totino-Grace after four straight defeats.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Royals host Holy Angels at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion and the Eagles welcome the Anoka Tornadoes at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.