Totino-Grace Eagles end four-loss run

The game between the Hopkins Royals and the Totino-Grace Eagles finished 4-2 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Totino-Grace after four straight defeats.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Royals host Holy Angels at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion and the Eagles welcome the Anoka Tornadoes at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.