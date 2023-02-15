Totino-Grace Eagles continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Totino-Grace Eagles get things going. On Tuesday, they played the Mankato West Scarlets and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Mankato West walked away with 4-1.

The Eagles took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Carson Border. Thomas Quast and Gabe Gallivan assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Ben Box scored, assisted by Colton Horak and Sam Johnson.

The Scarlets narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Gage Schmidt halfway through the first, assisted by Grady Hatlestad.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Carson Border netted one again, assisted by Sam DeYoung.

Thomas Quast increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later.

The Eagles chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Eagles play Woodbury away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center. The Scarlets will face Rochester Mayo at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.