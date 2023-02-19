Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Totino-Grace Eagles continue to win – now have four wins in a row

After a tough period, the Totino-Grace Eagles get things going. On Saturday, they played the Woodbury Royals and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore four wins in a row. In the end, Totino-Grace walked away with 5-2.

img_500253410_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:09 PM

The Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Clayton Derr scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Shane Dean and Keegan Kiedrowski.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ethan Hansen scored, assisted by JJ Minor and Joey Moeller.

The Eagles took the lead with a goal from Gabe Gallivan late in the first period, assisted by Shane Dean and Clayton Derr.

Matthew Tarlton tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus and Ethan Hansen.

Thomas Quast took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Tre Peck.

Sam DeYoung increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tre Peck and Carson Border.

Carson Border increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Clayton Derr and Thomas Quast.

The Royals were called for no penalties, while the Eagles received no penalties.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.