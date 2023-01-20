Totino-Grace Eagles beat Blaine Bengals in a close matchup
A single goal decided a close game as the Totino-Grace Eagles won 3-2 on the road against the Blaine Bengals on Thursday.
Sam DeYoung scored early into the second period.
Seven minutes into the period, Sam Shaughnessy scored a goal, assisted by Anders Gilbertson, making the score 2-1.
The Eagles made it 3-1 with a goal from Sam DeYoung.
Thomas Avery narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Caleb Schwark.
Next games:
Next up, the Bengals face Holy Family at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena, while the Eagles face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home at 3 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center. Both games take place on Saturday.