Totino-Grace Eagles beat Blaine Bengals in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Totino-Grace Eagles won 3-2 on the road against the Blaine Bengals on Thursday.

Sam DeYoung scored early into the second period.

Seven minutes into the period, Sam Shaughnessy scored a goal, assisted by Anders Gilbertson, making the score 2-1.

The Eagles made it 3-1 with a goal from Sam DeYoung.

Thomas Avery narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Caleb Schwark.

Next games:

Next up, the Bengals face Holy Family at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena, while the Eagles face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home at 3 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center. Both games take place on Saturday.