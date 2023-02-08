Toll's two goals net Rosemount Irish victory over Eastview Lightning

The Rosemount Irish bested the visiting Eastview Lightning on Tuesday, ending 4-3.

Rosemount's Jake Toll scored the game-winning goal.

The Irish started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Owen Durigan scoring in the first minute.

The Irish's Cadyn Campbell increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period.

The Lightning's Jordan Brothers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Tanner Kronberg and Caleb Nelson.

The Lightning tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Charlie Ortman found the back of the net, assisted by Logan Opgrand and John Kisch.

Billy Downs took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Tanner Kronberg.

Jake Toll tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Josh Toll.

Jake Toll took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Cadyn Campbell.

Next games:

The Irish host Shakopee on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors. The Lightning will face Lakeville North on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.