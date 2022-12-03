SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tobako's two goals net Becker/Big Lake Eagles victory over Breckenridge Blades

The Becker/Big Lake Eagles defeated the visiting Breckenridge Blades on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 10:34 PM
The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Breckin Spinks. Josh Hofman assisted.

The Eagles' Samuel Rusin tied the game 1-1 late in the first.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Eagles.

Brett Goltz narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Beau Arenstein.

Coming up:

The Blades play against River Lakes on Friday at 1 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Bagley/Fosston on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.