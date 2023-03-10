Thursday Tourney Notebook: Mystery mottos and cursed potatoes

ST. PAUL — Find out more about Cretin-Derham Hall's mysterious phrase seen in the student section on Thursday and the Spud's recent misfortunes at the state tournament, along with other tidbits from the Class AA quarterfinals.

Cretin's mystery motto

In the front row of Cretin-Derham Hall's student section on Thursday morning was a group of seven students in white jumpsuits, each with a letter on their chest. Together, the row spelled out "THE GATE."

They also sported giant inflatable cell phones that mirrored the Raiders players' celebrations after scoring against Maple Grove in their 3-1 win.

Though the meaning wasn't immediately clear, it seems the saying might have originated from junior forward Chuck Owens, who also scored the first goal of Thursday's quarterfinal.

"Honestly, we don't even know what it means," CDH's Simon Houge said after the win. "Chuck showed up one day and just kept yelling it."

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's a character," said Raiders leading scorer Jake Fisher.

Cretin-Durham Hall celebrate their win against Maple Grove with fans Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Giles jokes

"What the heck — you know, maybe I'm too old for this," joked Edina head coach Curt Giles after the Hornets won 7-6 in double-overtime on Thursday's quarterfinal match against unseeded Moorhead.

A reporter at the post-game press conference asked Giles, the former Minnesota North Stars defenseman, if he had changed his mind. He was previously quoted saying that good defense and goaltending will take a team a long way, and that certainly wasn't the case in the high-scoring game Thursday afternoon that saw goal after goal.

"We thought that before the tournament, but now we're just going to run and gun with everybody," he joked. "The next game of the tournament, good defense and goaltending will do wonders for you."

Edina Head Coach Curt Giles ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Moorhead vs. Edina at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Another tough loss for the Spuds

Moorhead has made the Class AA state tournament for five seasons straight, but after Thursday's loss the squad has not won a single quarterfinal game in all of those years.

The Spuds lost 7-6 in double overtime to No. 3 Edina in 2023 and lost to Andover 2-1 in double overtime the year prior. Both were tough losses for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It sucks to have that happen two years in a row," said senior Aaron Reierson.

"You know, we're in the entertainment business," Moorhead head coach Jon Ammerman joked after the game.

The Spuds will still have a chance to compete for a consolation title at the 2023 tournament. The loss this year stings a little more for the seniors who experienced the same overtime letdown last year in 2022.

A majority of the team is quite young though, so the Spuds could have another crack at a quarterfinal game next season in 2024.

Moorhead goaltender Kai Weigel (31) dives on a puck against Edina in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Pritchard's presence

Lakeville South talked about how they missed having the power of Tate Pritchard in Thursday's quarterfinal game. Pritchard, a senior forward who leads the team in goals this season, suffered a hand injury in the section final game last week that required surgery and was unable to suit up for the state tournament.

"I definitely noticed a lot of difference ... It puts a lot of strain on our defensemen and it just changes everything," said Lakeville South head coach Josh Storm. "Our depth is something that's a big part of our game and we were playing very thin today and you could just feel it."

But, he also said that being down a top player gives opportunities for some of the younger guys to step up.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now we're playing a sophomore every other shift, and Luke Johnson was fantastic. If people didn't notice number 21 tonight, you weren't watching," he added.