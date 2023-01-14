SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Three points for Rock Ridge Wolverines after third-period win against Providence Academy Lions

The Rock Ridge Wolverines defeated the home-team Providence Academy Lions 8-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Rock Ridge managed to pull out a win.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:36 PM
Next up:

The Lions play Orono away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Wolverines will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at David Thaler Sports Center.