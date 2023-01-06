Three points for Rochester Mayo Spartans after third-period win against Owatonna Huskies

The Rochester Mayo Spartans defeated the visiting Owatonna Huskies 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Rochester Mayo managed to pull out a win.

Rochester Mayo's William Sexton scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Payton Kor scored the first goal assisted by Matthew Siems.

The Huskies tied the score 1-1 two minutes into the period when Benjamin Bangs scored, assisted by Andrew Mitchel.

William Sexton took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Mason Leimbek.

The Spartans have now won eight games in a row.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Spartans will play the Cougars at 5:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena, and the Huskies will play the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.