Three points for Princeton Tigers after third-period win against Hutchinson Tigers

The Princeton Tigers defeated the home-team Hutchinson Tigers 5-4. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Princeton managed to pull out a win.

Princeton's Timothy Donnay scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lane Olson. Jake Baumann assisted.

The Tigers' Brody Kok increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Timothy Donnay.

Six goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Timothy Donnay took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Alexander Miller.

Next up:

The Tigers travel to Mankato East/Loyola on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Tigers will face Duluth Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.