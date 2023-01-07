Three points for Orono Spartans after third-period win against Gentry Academy Stars

The Orono Spartans defeated the visiting Gentry Academy Stars 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Orono managed to pull out a win.

Orono's Avery Anderson scored the game-winning goal.

The Spartans opened strong, early in the game with Avery Anderson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Joey Mugaas and Bradley Walker.

Easton Sankey scored early in the second period, assisted by Brooks Fegers and Joey Greenagel.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a goal from Reese Shaw.

Late, Ryder Betzold scored a goal, assisted by Reese Shaw, making the score 2-2.

Avery Anderson took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Bradley Walker.

The Spartans chalked up five straight home wins.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Spartans host Chanhassen at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center and the Stars visit St. Cloud at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.