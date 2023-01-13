Three points for Moorhead Spuds after third-period win against St. Cloud Crush

The Moorhead Spuds defeated the home-team St. Cloud Crush 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Moorhead managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Spuds took the lead when Aiden Dufault scored the first goal assisted by Mason Kraft and Ian Ness.

The Crush made it 1-1 with a goal from Andrew Cumming.

Caleb Alderson took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Colin Baumgartner and Aaron Reierson.

Aaron Reierson increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Colby Krier.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Crush will host the Mustangs at 3:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center, and the Spuds will visit the Thunderhawks at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.