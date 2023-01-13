Three points for Marshall Tigers after third-period win against Fairmont Cardinals

The Marshall Tigers defeated the home-team Fairmont Cardinals 4-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Marshall managed to pull out a win.

The visiting Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Owen Renslow. Luke Ehlers and Parker Schmitt assisted.

Brock Lutterman scored early into the second period, assisted by Hartley Aust and Lucas Sommers.

Andrew Seanor took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Corbin Beernaert and Owen Renslow.

Joey Fossum increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sean Nwaiga.

Klayton Weller increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Zach Kramer and Talan Plante.

Coming up:

The Cardinals host Luverne on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Tigers will face Redwood Valley on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.