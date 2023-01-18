Three points for Little Falls Flyers after third-period win against River Lakes Stars

The Little Falls Flyers defeated the home-team River Lakes Stars 5-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Little Falls managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Flyers took the lead when Remi Chisholm scored assisted by Matt Filippi and Carter Oothoudt.

Stars' Anthony Fink tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Bradey Blaschko and Blake Schultz assisted.

The Flyers took the lead early into the third period when Matt Filippi netted one, assisted by Luke Avery.

Bradey Blaschko tied it up 2-2 three minutes later.

Carter Oothoudt took the lead four minutes later.

Matt Filippi increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later.

Carter Oothoudt increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Matt Filippi.

Next up:

The Stars host the Alexandria Area Cardinals on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Richmond Arena. The Flyers will face Thief River Falls on the road on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center.