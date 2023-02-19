Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Three points for Lakeville North Panthers after third-period win against Breck Mustangs

The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the home-team Breck Mustangs 6-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Lakeville North managed to pull out a win.


The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 19, 2023

Next up:

The Mustangs travel to Hutchinson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Panthers will face Owatonna on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.