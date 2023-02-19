Three points for Lakeville North Panthers after third-period win against Breck Mustangs
The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the home-team Breck Mustangs 6-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Lakeville North managed to pull out a win.
The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the home-team Breck Mustangs 6-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Lakeville North managed to pull out a win.
Next up:
The Mustangs travel to Hutchinson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Panthers will face Owatonna on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.