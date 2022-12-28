Three points for Elk River/Zimmerman Elks after third-period win against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks defeated the home-team Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 6-4. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Elk River/Zimmerman managed to pull out a win.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 12:22 AM
Next up:

The Elks play against Brainerd on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Wings will face Rogers on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.