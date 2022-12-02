Three points for Eastview Lightning after third-period win against Centennial Cougars

The Eastview Lightning defeated the home-team Centennial Cougars 7-4. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Eastview managed to pull out a win.

The Lightning took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Zach Wooten. Jordan Brothers assisted.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jordan Brothers late in the first, assisted by Tanner Kronberg and John Kisch.

The Lightning's Tyler Cords increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Lightning took the lead early in the third period when Zach Wooten beat the goalie again, assisted by Jordan Brothers and John Kisch.

Charlie Ortman increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Tanner Kronberg.

Jordan Brothers increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Zach Wooten and Logan Opgrand.

Brock Carls narrowed the gap to 6-4 four minutes later, assisted by Drake Ramirez and Sam Menne.

Jordan Brothers increased the lead to 7-4 four minutes later, assisted by Zach Wooten and John Kisch.

Coming up:

The Cougars host Totino-Grace on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena. The Lightning will face St. Thomas Academy on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.