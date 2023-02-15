Three points for Delano Tigers after third-period win against Southwest Christian Stars

The Delano Tigers defeated the visiting Southwest Christian Stars 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Delano managed to pull out a win.

Delano's Bryce Peterson scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jared Greiner scoring in the first period, assisted by Caleb Bendell and Tate Hardacre.

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Will Brown scored the first goal, assisted by Teague Collings.

The Stars' Caleb Bendell took the lead late into the first period, assisted by Jared Greiner.

Teague Collings scored late in the second period, assisted by Will Brown and Aaron Lewis.

The Tigers took the lead, after only 36 seconds into the third period when Bryce Peterson beat the goalie, assisted by Aaron Halonen. With that, the Tigers turned the game around.

The Tigers were whistled for no penalties, while the Stars received no penalties.

Coming up:

The Tigers travel to the Mahtomedi Zephyrs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Stars will face Holy Family at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.