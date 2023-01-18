Three points for Chisago Lakes Wildcats after third-period win against Princeton Tigers

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats defeated the visiting Princeton Tigers 5-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Chisago Lakes managed to pull out a win.

The Tigers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Dominic Patnode scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Timothy Donnay.

The Wildcats tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Tim Madden struck, assisted by Nolan Purdy.

The Wildcats took the lead early into the third period when Cam Stangl beat the goalie, assisted by Dylan Dassner.

Brock Thompson increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Dylan Dassner.

Jack Bakken increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Nate Bluhm.

Timothy Donnay narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Brody Kok and Eli Christopher.

Drake Thyen increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Cullen Dorcas.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Wildcats will host the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the Tigers will play against the Dragons at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.